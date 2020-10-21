UrduPoint.com
Student's Artwork Showcased At PUCAR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Student's Artwork showcased at PUCAR

A one-day display of students' work along-with Art and Craft Exhibition was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A one-day display of students' work along-with Art and Craft Exhibition was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The students of training courses, continued in this Council, participated in the exhibition. Ex-Senator and Advisor to Chief Organizer and Focal Person for Insaf Women Wing Nilofar Bakhtiar inaugurated the exhibition.

Naheed Manzoor and Director PUCAR Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed were also present.

The works of art students enrolled in different courses of textile designing, interior and fashion designing, calligraphy, flower making, cutting & sewing, jewelry making, poetry decoration, candle making, painting and calligraphy were put on display in the exhibition.

Appreciating the artwork of the students, Nilofar said that Pakistani culture has kept distinction all over the world as the country has very talented people.

She said that she was impressed by the artwork of students of this Council.

Nilofer said that Federal as well as Punjab Government has also taken valuable steps for the welfare of the artists, adding that the Artists Support Fund and more facilities were being provided for their well being.

She said that the artists were the beautiful face of our culture, who highlighted the culture of Pakistan in the country and abroad through their works and skills.

Master artisan Zulfiqar Ali Ghazi, Paper Mache, Fozia Naheed, Doll Making, Shahida Perveen Paper Quelling also displayed their work in Art and Craft exhibition which was attended by scores of people from different walks of life.

