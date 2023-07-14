Open Menu

Students Asked To Actively Participate In NAB's Anti-corruption Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Friday urged the students to actively participate in anti-corruption initiatives launched by the premier anti-graft bureau.

"Students are the real assets of any nation, these strata of society need pressing attention to secure the future development of the country," said the speakers while addressing a seminar held under the auspices of NAB.

The seminar was a part of the awareness campaign on the role of students against corruption. The main objective of the seminar was to highlight the ill-effect of the malpractices and hatred against corruption among the students.

Speakers including Miss Saima Nazir and Hina on behalf of the City school, while Deputy Directors Zahid Kasi and Khurram Shahzad on behalf of NAB Balochistan expressed their views.

Addressing the students, they highlighted the role of students in the process of NAB and the eradication of corruption.

They shared valuable insights about the negative effects of corruption on society and the steps to be taken to eradicate it.

The seminar also highlighted the effective ways through which students can contribute to building a more transparent and accountable society.

Overall, the seminar was an informative platform which motivated the students to actively participate in anti-corruption initiatives.

At the end of the seminar, a symbolic walk was also organized.

