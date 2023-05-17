Students asked to play role in educating community regarding importance of vote

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Director Elections Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asif Ali Yasin on Wednesday asked the students to play their role in educating their community regarding the importance and process of the vote.

Director Elections expressed these views while addressing to an awareness session in Shaheed Banazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.

Spokesperson to the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Ahmad also attended the voter's awareness session which was arranged by CDPI Pakistan in collaboration with FNFP Pakistan.

The students and faculty members were briefed about the electoral process, the importance of the vote, the composition of ECP, the constitutional and legal framework and steps being taken for inclusive and credible elections.

A demo regarding the conduct of the poll was also presented in order to educate students about the process of polling.

Students took a keen interest in the session and asked many relevant questions which were addressed by the team of ECP.