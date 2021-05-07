Students asked to register themselves as volunteers against Covid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :District Administration has appealed the residents especially the young students to register themselves as volunteers at the district Corona Vaccination Centers during this critical time of need.

According to DC office spokesman, the residents were advised to contact Dr Danial Asim for registration at Fatima Jinnah University for women on 0321-5150011and Dr Shehyar at the Vaccination Center of sports Complex, Double Road on 0322-5040550.

"Volunteers at the vaccination Centers will be assigned a variety of responsibilities, including computer data entry, guiding citizens to the centers, and identifying and assisting senior citizens at the Vaccination Centers,"he added.