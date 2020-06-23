Students call off strike after talks with Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Students Action Committee has called off its strike call outside Governro's House and across the province after successful talks with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun at the Govenor's House, here on Monday.

The Universities Student Action Committee including Hamza Mustafa and Sibt-e-Hassan apprised them of the problems faced by the university students due to the coronavirus pandemic while Secretary Higher Education Commission Punjab and Principal Secretary to Punjab Dr. Rashid Mansoor and others were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "Students are the future of our Pakistan and the government stands by them," adding that the steps will be taken to resolve all issues as soon as possible.

The Governor set up an eight-member committee headed by Secretary Higher Education Punjab to solve the problems of university students. The president of the private Universities Association will also be a member of the committee. The committee will be headed by the Secretary Higher Education on the issues facing the students.

Vice Chancellor UET Mansoor Sarwar, Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission, VC Agriculture University Faisalabad, VC Punjab University, VC University of Health Sciences, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University and President of Private Sector Universities Association including 8 members will be members of the committee.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the education sector has also suffered a lot due to the coronavirus crisis besides the other sectors. "I have set up a committee headed by the Secretary Higher Education Commission which will start its work from June 23 (Tuesday)." He said the committee will prepare a full report on the issues facing universities and students. "After which we will ensure steps to solve the problems faced by the students," he added.

The Governor Punjab said on July 2, the Federal government has also convened an important meeting on the issue of closure of educational institutions, adding that all the issues will be discussed in this too.

Sarwar said exemplary role played by the medical universities of Punjab during the coronavirus challenge is commendable.