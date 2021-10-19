Students calligraphy exhibition held at NCA to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi SAWW

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :As part of the government's initiative of celebrating the Rabi ul Awal month's first Ashra with full religious fervour, the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) organized a calligraphy exhibition of students at the National College of Arts (NCA).

A large number of calligraphy pieces were put to display at the event which was organized in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education. More than 90 students from NCA showcased their calligraphic works which were highly appreciated by a large number of visitors.

Federal Education Secretary Farah Hamid Khan was the chief guest of the exhibition while IBCC Secretary and CEO Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Secretary appreciated the IBCC initiative of holding this event which is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi SAWW with full religious spirit across the country.

She said that the whole life of Last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of life not only for the Muslim Ummah but also for the whole world.

She exhorted the audience to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which is the key to success in this world and the world after death.

"Education is the basic source of getting knowledge and understanding of our religion islam.

It's a complete code of life which guides us in handling all challenges of modern times," she maintained.

The federal education secretary explained that on the government's directives her ministry has lined up various initiatives to celebrate the whole month of Rabi ul Awal with religious enthusiasm.

She said that the education ministry has started a training initiative for students from 6th class to Matric level at schools in line with the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to make them a true practical Muslims.

In his remarks, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah said that the IBCC is actively ensuring better coordination between the Education Boards across the country regarding students programs and activities.

"This exhibition is also part of the federal government's initiative towards involving educational institutions for celebrating the Holy month of Rabi ul Awal with religious spirit," he said.

Ten participating best students, whose calligraphic works were selected, were awarded winners shields and certificates.

In the concluding remarks, Hadia Aamir, Incharge NCA Islamabad, appreciated the federal government's initiative and holding of the IBCC event for encouraging students on Islamic calligraphy.

