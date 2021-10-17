UrduPoint.com

Students Can Apply For Paper Rechecking Till Oct 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Students who participated in the Annual Matriculation Examinations 2021 can apply for rechecking of their papers till October 31, 2021.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyaba Shaheen said on Sunday that the result of annual Matric Exams 2021 was prepared vary carefully.

However, if any candidate is doubtful about his marks in any paper, he/she can apply for paper rechecking till Oct 31 and submit application along with rechecking fee in the BISE Office, she added.

