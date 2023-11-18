Open Menu

Students Can Apply For Paper Rechecking Up To Dec 2

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Students can apply for paper rechecking up to Dec 2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Students, who participated in 2nd Annual Matriculation Examinations 2023, can apply for rechecking of their papers up to December 2.

A spokesman for the board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) said here on Saturday that the result of Matric Second Annual Exams 2023 was prepared carefully after super checking.

However, if any candidate participating in Matric 2nd Annual Exams 2023 was doubtful about marks of papers, they could apply for rechecking up to December 2.

The candidates should submit their applications along with rechecking fee in the BISE Office within due date and if any commission or omission was found in the result, the entire rechecking fee would be refunded in addition to issuing a corrected result immediately, he added.

Related Topics

Education BISE December

Recent Stories

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

10 minutes ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 hour ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

2 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

5 hours ago
Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

16 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

16 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan