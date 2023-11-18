Students can apply for paper rechecking up to Dec 2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Students, who participated in 2nd Annual Matriculation Examinations 2023, can apply for rechecking of their papers up to December 2.

A spokesman for the board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) said here on Saturday that the result of Matric Second Annual Exams 2023 was prepared carefully after super checking.

However, if any candidate participating in Matric 2nd Annual Exams 2023 was doubtful about marks of papers, they could apply for rechecking up to December 2.

The candidates should submit their applications along with rechecking fee in the BISE Office within due date and if any commission or omission was found in the result, the entire rechecking fee would be refunded in addition to issuing a corrected result immediately, he added.