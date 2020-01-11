Students can apply for paper rechecking up to 25th

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The students who have participated in the intermediate supplementary examinations 2019 can apply for rechecking of papers by January 25.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen said that the results of supplementary exams 2019 was preparedvery carefully and after super checking.

However, if any candidate was doubtful about marks of his papers, he could apply for paper rechecking up to January 25 and submit application along with rechecking fee in the BISE Office, she added.

