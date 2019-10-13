Students' candlelight march in Telangana against IOK lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :More than 200 students of the University of Hyderabad in Telangana participated in a candlelight march to protest against the continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), over 70 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association also took part in the march.

Hadif Nisar, President of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, was quoted by a daily newspaper as saying, "There is no normalcy in Kashmir and the media, which is showing normalcy, is spreading only fake news. I had been in Islamabad town a month ago to meet my family and the trauma of the people was palpable. Without communication, how can you expect mothers to send their children to school? How will businessmen move out of their homes when they do not know whether they will come back or not?"