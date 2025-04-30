Students Celebrate Cultural Day
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Allama Iqbal Mission High School hosted a vibrant cultural day celebration, displaying the rich heritage of regional culture through traditional dresses, music, foods, and speeches.
Students clad in traditional dresses representing Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighting the country's multicultural heritage performed national songs and regional folk music, enthralling the audience with colorful displays of unity.
Food stalls were established by the students offering regional foods including Sindhi biryani, Punjabi dal chapati, Balochi Sajji, and Bannu’s famous pulao, allowing attendees to taste the flavors of Pakistan’s regional dishes.
Speech competitions in various languages were also organized in which students emphasized national harmony and paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Students expressed unwavering support for the armed forces of Pakistan saying our armed forces are fully capable of thwarting any aggression from enemies.
The students also presented handicrafts, truck art and other iconic cultural symbols made by used items.
Yasir Malik, Director of Allama Iqbal Education Foundation, stressed the importance of cultural awareness among youth, stating, "Along with the formal education, introducing and promoting cultural harmony is essential for the new generation".
The director appreciated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her vision to promoting culture and educational reforms.
"We remain shoulder to shoulder with the Punjab government in providing quality education focusing the underprivileged", he said.
Principal Misbah Tahir praised the students' performances and urged them to stay connected to their heritage.
“Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan together form a beautiful Pakistan,” she said.
At the end of the colourful event, prizes and gifts were distributions for outstanding performances. Parents, teachers, and media representatives commended the school's efforts in promoting national unity through such activities.
Recent Stories
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt providing jobs opportunities abroad to 30,000 youth: CM Bugti6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to supporting agriculture sector: SACM6 minutes ago
-
Two nabbed for ‘torturing’ woman6 minutes ago
-
President underlines need of equipping workers, youth with modern-day skills6 minutes ago
-
Raja Najabat invites AJK PM to attend activities in UK to highlight Kashmir issue6 minutes ago
-
DC vows to boost rural enrollment in Abbottabad school drive6 minutes ago
-
Govt taking concrete steps for welfare of workers: says Balochistan CM6 minutes ago
-
Students celebrate Cultural Day6 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera commends brave Police response to Terrorist attack on Daraban Police station16 minutes ago
-
2-member criminals gang arrested16 minutes ago
-
Two awarded life term in murder cases, 4 others acquitted16 minutes ago
-
Renewables First & New Energy Nexus launch CLIP to power country's climate tech ecosystem26 minutes ago