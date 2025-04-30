Open Menu

Students Celebrate Cultural Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Students celebrate Cultural Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Allama Iqbal Mission High School hosted a vibrant cultural day celebration, displaying the rich heritage of regional culture through traditional dresses, music, foods, and speeches.

Students clad in traditional dresses representing Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighting the country's multicultural heritage performed national songs and regional folk music, enthralling the audience with colorful displays of unity.

Food stalls were established by the students offering regional foods including Sindhi biryani, Punjabi dal chapati, Balochi Sajji, and Bannu’s famous pulao, allowing attendees to taste the flavors of Pakistan’s regional dishes.

Speech competitions in various languages were also organized in which students emphasized national harmony and paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Students expressed unwavering support for the armed forces of Pakistan saying our armed forces are fully capable of thwarting any aggression from enemies.

The students also presented handicrafts, truck art and other iconic cultural symbols made by used items.

Yasir Malik, Director of Allama Iqbal Education Foundation, stressed the importance of cultural awareness among youth, stating, "Along with the formal education, introducing and promoting cultural harmony is essential for the new generation".

The director appreciated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her vision to promoting culture and educational reforms.

"We remain shoulder to shoulder with the Punjab government in providing quality education focusing the underprivileged", he said.

Principal Misbah Tahir praised the students' performances and urged them to stay connected to their heritage.

“Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan together form a beautiful Pakistan,” she said.

At the end of the colourful event, prizes and gifts were distributions for outstanding performances. Parents, teachers, and media representatives commended the school's efforts in promoting national unity through such activities.

