Students Celebrate Defence' Victory Against Enemy Aggression

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Students celebrate defence' victory against enemy aggression

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) After the restoration of education operation on Monday, a number of schools and colleges celebrated Pakistan victory during the recent East border escalation. The day started with special prayers in educational institutions followed by colourful activities to pay tribute to the armed forces.

Allama Iqbal Mission High school organized a special event to celebrate Pakistan’s triumph and paid a glowing tribute to the armed forces through patriotic performances, including tableaus and national songs.

The event was attended by students, teachers, and Principal Misbah Tahir, who highlighted the key successes of the Pakistan Air Force and Army in defending the country. She recounted the bravery of Pakistani forces in "Operation Bunyanan Marsoos", emphasizing how the entire nation stood united like an "iron wall" against the enemy.

Misbah also praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their long and successful war against terrorism, stating that the country, as a frontline state, had eradicated the roots of this menace and had laid their precious lives.

She reminded students of Pakistan’s historic victories in the wars of 1965, 1971, Kargil, and 2019, as well as the recent conflict from May 07 to May 10, 2025, where Pakistan delivered a strong military response to India.

The students, dressed in military uniforms, presented patriotic songs and performances, showcasing their pride in the nation’s defenders.

Muhammad Rizwan, principal Noor College addressed morning assembly in which he highlighted the recent developments and urged the youth to concentrate on promoting native culture and tradition which remain vital for an independent nation's progress.

Similarly, students and teachers in the city's various other educational institutions organized events to pay tribute to the armed forces.

