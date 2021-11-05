UrduPoint.com

Students Celebrate GB I-Day At GCU Lahore

The 74th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan was celebrated at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore with traditional zeal and fervour

A grand cultural event was held at the University's Amphitheater, under the auspices of a student body, SOCH (Society of Culture and Heritage), which was marked by music concert and unique cultural dance performances by the students of Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release issued on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and eminent scholar Dr Moeen Nizami also attended the event. The venue was jam-packed with the students and teachers who joined the students of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in their independence celebrations.

In his inaugural speech, Naveed Saleem, an Old Ravian from Hunza, shed light on their history and culture, saying that the people of GB celebrate their Independence Day on Nov 1 as the Gilgit Scouts had liberated their homeland from the Dogra Raj on this day in 1947.

"On this special day, we pay homage to our martyrs and ghazis who liberated our great land and people from the Dogra rule without any outside help," he said.

Saleem also told students about their major cultural events including the Shandoor Polo Festival, Babusar Polo Festival and Jashn-e-Baharan.

Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that the great people of Gilgit-Baltistan are inspiration for all of us. Their bravery, honesty, hospitality, and beauty has no match in the world. "They are beautiful inside and out," he said.

Prof. Zaidi also appreciated efforts of GCU-SOCH in studying and representing multiple cultures within he society.

The event concluded with flute and Rubab performances by students of GCU.

