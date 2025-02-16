Students, Citizens From Various Fields Visit Historical Police Buildings
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) As part of the ongoing Heritage Protection Mission organized by Punjab Police and the welfare organization ‘Lahore Ka Ravi’, a delegation comprising 70 students and citizens from various walks of life visited historical police buildings.
Under the Heritage Protection Project, the visitors were introduced to the history of Punjab Police’s buildings and the cultural traditions associated with them. ASP Defense Circle Sheher Bano Naqvi briefed the delegation on Punjab Police’s historic buildings, significant events and key achievements. Meanwhile, CEO of ‘Lahore Ka Ravi’, Ghazi Taimoor, provided insights into the ancient history and heritage of these police structures.
According to the Punjab police spokesperson, the delegation was also informed about the facilities provided to minority communities through Police Meesaq Centers.
The students and citizens were given a guided tour of the old blocks of the Central Police Office, the Police Museum, and various other sections.
Senior police officers briefed the delegation about the historic police stations of Masti Gate and Old Anarkali. As part of efforts to promote interfaith harmony, the delegation also visited several minority places of worship. ASP Naulakha Circle, Raheela Iqbal, led the group to Presbyterian Church Naulakha, where Pastor Dr. Majeed Abel appreciated Punjab Police’s efforts in ensuring the security of the Christian community.
Additionally, the delegation visited Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sri Guru Ram Das in Chuna Mandi, Masjid Shahi Begum, and Krishna Mandir, further strengthening interfaith understanding and communal harmony.
