Students, Civil Society Hold Kashmir Solidarity Rally
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Civil society and student of various institutions including Government Degree College Gul Abad and Edward Model school Balambut held Kashmir solidarity rally and raised slogans against brutalities of occupational forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir here on Friday.
The participants of the rally which passed through Chakdara Bazaar were holding placards and banners with different slogans 'Kashmir will become part of Pakistan" "Imran Khan Qadam Bharo Hum Tumharay Saath Hain".
They said Kashmiris in IoK are under curfew and siege for so many days besides facing acute shortage of medicines, food and others essential commodities.