Students commemorate Martyrs, Ghazis Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The students of a private school and college in Islamabad on Saturday held a symposium to observe the Martyrs and Ghazis' Day as 'Meri Pehchan, Pakistan'. The event was aimed to commemorate and honour Pakistan's Martyrs and Ghazis.

The symposium was of great significance of honoring the martyrs' legacy and the values they stood for. The panel and forum remembered the national sacrifices of the Martyrs and Ghazi's by paying them tributes.

Roots Millennium Education Group held a graceful and solemn ceremony to pay tribute to the heroes of the nation, our Martyrs and our Ghazis. The Panel of esteemed guests included former Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman as the chief guest besids Maj Gen Dr. Muhammad Samrez Salik, Ambassador Maj Gen Dr. Raza Muhammad, Additional Secretary National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi and Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq as the guest speakers.

The chief guest and esteemed guests of honour spoke of their experiences in defending our precious motherland and the sacrifices made by their fellow countrymen and women and the worthy citizens of Pakistan in the war against terror.

The chief guest, Air Vice Marshal Sohail Aman HI (M), NI (M) spoke of his love for his beloved homeland that encouraged him to rise to heights during his service and how the youth, the true future of Pakistan need to be invested wholeheartedly in whatever endeavors they set their eyes upon to make Pakistan's future brighter so as to honor the sacrifices made by our nation's unlimited martyrs.

Maj Gen (Retd) Dr. Muhammad Samrez Salik talked of his encounters and experiences that deepened this commitment to honour the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan, by making sure that all efforts are towards a safer and secure Pakistan for the coming generations.

Ambassador Maj Gen (Retd) Dr. Raza Muhammad shared his memories that despite being targeted and staring down death, how his love and devotion to his country kept him going and the measure he initiated to make Pakistan soar to heights of prosperity with the commitment of all joined forces.

Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Additional Secretary National Assembly Pakistan, in his poetic, passionate and eloquent style expressed his undying love for Pakistan and the respect the Pakistani nation has towards its martyrs and all those who put themselves in the line of fire to safeguard our freedom and Pakistan's vitality.

CEO of Millennium Education Dr. Faisal Mushtaq spoke passionately about how the youth in future could be ready to face challenges in support of our motherland and further strengthened the need for a more inclusive social contacts to honor all elements that are fighting with valour and bravery and laying lives for Pakistan and its sovereignty.

He spoke of his rent-less efforts to mobilize the youth towards quality education for social change that enables them to fully realize their full potential to contribute towards making Pakistan the greatest nation on the world map with dignity and honour among the global comity of nations.

The attendees and audience were mesmerized by the speeches, songs, presentations, vigil and memories shared to honor Pakistan's martyrs for TMUC's symposium 'Meri Pehchan, Pakistan' and the students spoke passionately while acknowledging the sacrifices made by the martyrs with their lives in exchange for our peace and safety.

Students of the Institution showed their love and gratitude towards the martyrs and Ghazi's and their country by performing patriotic songs.

As a teaching and learning community, we pay our respect and express our gratitude and reflect upon the courage and sacrifices made by our heroes. Together, we can ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten, they told in their collective message.