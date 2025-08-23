Open Menu

Students Complete 10th Punjab Police Internship Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme

A concluding ceremony of the 10th batch of the Punjab Police Internship Programme was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A concluding ceremony of the 10th batch of the Punjab Police Internship Programme was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Saturday.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 25 students from Punjab University and 37 students from the University of Lahore successfully completed the internship.

The participants, from BS Criminology and Criminal Justice departments, were divided into five groups and attached to various Punjab Police branches for five weeks, including the Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Investigation Wing, and IT Branch.

During the ceremony, students delivered presentations and shared reports based on their learning and field experiences.

DIG Training Munir Ahmad Zia Rao, addressing the participants, said the internship experience would play a valuable role in their professional growth. He emphasized that Punjab Police are committed to promoting research and academic engagement by offering such opportunities to students.

