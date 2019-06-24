Students Conference At PU On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:38 PM
The Punjab University College of Earth & Environmental Sciences (CEES), in collaboration with Centre for Health and Gender Equality (CHANGE), will organise a student societies conference on Tuesday at 9:30 am at Faisal Auditorium.
According to a media release, issued by the PU, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be the chief guest while provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun will be in presence.