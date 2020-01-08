Students' cooperation vital for 'Clean & Green' programme: FWMC Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Kashif Raza Awan said that cooperation of students was vital for success of 'Clean & Green' programme.

He was addressing a seminar arranged by FWMC at Government Islamia College for Women Eidgah road here on Wednesday.

He said that the government had initiated 'Clean & Green' programme across the country under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This program would help in arresting environmental hazards besides decreasing pollution level in the air adding role of students was very important for success of this programme.

He asked the teachers to motivate students for taking active party in 'Clean & Green programme so that maximum trees could be planted under tsunami tree campaign.

College Principal Fareeha Anjum addressed the seminar while General Assistant Revenue Rashid Naimat, Senior Manager Operation FWMC Muhammad Ejaz Bandesha, Manager GIS Syed Mohsan Raza and Deputy Manager Communication Mutayyab Virk were present on the occasion.