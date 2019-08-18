UrduPoint.com
Students-Culture Changing World Economy Creating New Academic Programs: MAJU President

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

Students-Culture Changing world economy creating new academic programs: MAJU president

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh, said that world's economy is changing rapidly which is resulting in creation of new academic programs and a large scale career opportunities for youngsters.

This he stated while addressing a career counseling session under Faculty Development Program at University Conference Room, said a statement issued on Sunday.

He said that in the present situation, it has become very necessary for youths who are interested to start their education at university level to select a proper degree program suitable for them which may turn into a guarantee for a bright career opportunity in future.

A large number of faculty members of MAJU participated in the training session.

