Students day observed at College of Technology for Women

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :In line with special directions of secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development, the Government Collage of Technology for Women, New Satellite Town, observed the students day here on Saturday. Students performed special programmes and exhibited their skills in various disciplines including tailoring and cooking. They presented special handmade trousers, shirts and frocks.

Several other competitions were also held. College Principal Noreen Naz distributed shields among the best performers. She said the main purpose of observing the day was to urge students to show their abilities and capabilities in every walk of life and they should participate in each game and each activity to sharpen their skills.

She said the institution had arranged skills development summer programme for students, which would continue till August 31, 2023.

Students would also participate in other contests including debate, dramas, poetry, Na'at, computer applications and other arts.

Instructors Madam Marriam Farooq, Madam Amina Khalid, Madam Nageena Gulnaz, Rehan Habib and a large number of students were present.