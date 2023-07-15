Open Menu

Students Day Observed At College Of Technology For Women

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Students day observed at College of Technology for Women

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :In line with special directions of secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development, the Government Collage of Technology for Women, New Satellite Town, observed the students day here on Saturday. Students performed special programmes and exhibited their skills in various disciplines including tailoring and cooking. They presented special handmade trousers, shirts and frocks.

Several other competitions were also held. College Principal Noreen Naz distributed shields among the best performers. She said the main purpose of observing the day was to urge students to show their abilities and capabilities in every walk of life and they should participate in each game and each activity to sharpen their skills.

She said the institution had arranged skills development summer programme for students, which would continue till August 31, 2023.

Students would also participate in other contests including debate, dramas, poetry, Na'at, computer applications and other arts.

Instructors Madam Marriam Farooq, Madam Amina Khalid, Madam Nageena Gulnaz, Rehan Habib and a large number of students were present.

Related Topics

Technology August Women Commerce Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

16 seconds ago
 UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

2 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

3 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

3 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

3 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

3 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan