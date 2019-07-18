Students delegation calls on Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A four-member delegation of students of Usman Institute of Technology Karachi briefed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with regard to a Speech Generation (SG) Gloves which helps the special people (deaf and dump) to convey their message through sign language

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A four-member delegation of students of Usman Institute of Technology Karachi briefed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with regard to a Speech Generation (SG) Gloves which helps the special people (deaf and dump) to convey their message through sign language.

The delegation comprising students Bilal Khan, Sadaf Khan, Fazila Khan and M.H.

Mubbashir called on the Sindh Governor at the Governor's House here, said a statement on Friday.

The delegation said that the objective of the Gloves is to ease the routine life activities of the special people.

Later, the delegation requested the Governor to arrange funds for participating in a IEEE-YESIST12-2019 Competition in Stanford International University, Thailand.

Governor Imran Ismail announced to grant fund to the students to help them participate in the competition.