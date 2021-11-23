UrduPoint.com

Students' Delegation Led By Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Calls On Governor Balochitan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:25 PM

Students' delegation led by Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker calls on Governor Balochitan

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said that today's youth are not only the architects of our bright future but they are also partners in our present situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said that today's youth are not only the architects of our bright future but they are also partners in our present situation.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of students led by Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel here at Governor House Quetta.

The governor said it was our responsibility to take all necessary steps to provide quality education to youth in respective educational institutions for ensuring protection of their future.

He said that apart from revival of scholarships for students from all over the province in the good educational institutions of Punjab, it was also imperative to expand it further with the passage of time.

Appreciating the educational tastes of the students across the province on the occasion, the governor said the keen interest of our youth in education was the guarantee to our bright future, saying, all those students were to be admired who study with their personal interest and passion instead of fear of parents or any compulsion.

He expressed the belief that after graduating from the higher education institutions of other provinces of the country, especially Punjab, these students would play a vital role in the development of the country and the province.

The governor assured the delegation of all possible assistance in resolving the educational issues.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Quetta Governor Education Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

11 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai

12 minutes ago
 Experts highlight low voter turnout of youth in Pa ..

Experts highlight low voter turnout of youth in Pakistan: Symposium frames recom ..

1 minute ago
 UN Resident Coordinator lauds P&D on SPPAP

UN Resident Coordinator lauds P&D on SPPAP

1 minute ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International Presid ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International President of Bank of America

27 minutes ago
 US Bombers' Flights Near Russia's Eastern Borders ..

US Bombers' Flights Near Russia's Eastern Borders Also Threaten China - Shoigu

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.