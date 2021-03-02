UrduPoint.com
Students Delegation Meets Auqaf Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah has said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine is a university of spirituality where hundreds of devotees from all over the world are attending daily and benefiting their souls with spiritual teachings.

He said this while meeting a 15-member delegation of scholars and students. He said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the shrines and mosques under the administration of Auqaf department are being renovated. He added that a water storage tank has been set up at the Data Darbar to store used ablution water. The project has cost Rs 13.689 million and 90% of the work has been completed while 10% of the work will be completed in a month.

He said that this water tank will be able to store 60,000 gallons of water.

The provincial minister said that a wastewater tank has also been set up at Data Darbar Hospital. For this purpose, a 25 inch long PVC pipeline of 10 inches diameter has been laid from Darbar to the hospital. The manholes of this pipeline have strong lids to prevent rainwater runoff. Similarly, used drainage lines are regularly checked.

Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah added that water from the Data Darbar's ablution room would be used by tankers to wash nurseries, green belts and roads. In this regard, PHA tankers have started taking water from storage tanks experimentally.

