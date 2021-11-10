Students' delegation visit 'Lok Virsa'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of students and faculty members of Government Degree College Pishin on Wednesday visited National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The officials of Lok Virsa briefed the students about the functioning of the institute and displays at National Heritage Museum.

The students also took round of the heritage museum, said a press release issued here.

The students took keen interest in the museum displays especially the Hall of antiquity and continuity.

They also asked a number of questions about various museum displays and their relationship to the cultural heritage of Pakistan.