Students' delegation visit PAL

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A 25-student delegation of Government Jahanzeb College, Mingora, Swat on Thursday visited Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

According to the statement issued here, the delegation was led by Prof. Atta-ur-Rehman and Prof. Ehsan Yousafzai, Chairman, Department of Pashto.

Officials of PAL warmly welcomed the research scholars, who came on a study tour. They also visited the conference hall of the Academy.

Chairman, PAL Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk briefed the students about various projects, functioning and cultural activities of Academy.

The delegation included sixth-semester students of Jahanzeb College Saidu Swat, BS Pashto.