Students delegation visits Girls Cadet College Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of 50 students and faculty members of Fatima Jinnah Municipal Girls High School visited Girls Cadet College Quetta on Wednesday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of 50 students and faculty members of Fatima Jinnah Municipal Girls High School visited Girls Cadet College Quetta on Wednesday.

The visiting students and faculty members were briefed on the facilities being provided at the cadet college.

The school students also got the opportunity to interact with the cadets.