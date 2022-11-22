UrduPoint.com

Students' Delegation Visits KPRA Office

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Students of Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) visited the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority on Tuesday to attend awareness session.

The KPRA Director Admin and HR Aftab Ali Ghazi and Deputy Collector Mr.

Abdul Raziq briefed the students on various topics including direct and indirect taxation, sales tax on goods & sales tax on Services, KPRA establishment and domain (scope of tax), regional offices and their jurisdiction.

The students were given briefing on yearly collection and major revenue spinners, mechanism of collection of STS, output and input tax mechanism, admissibility of input tax adjustment and withholding.

