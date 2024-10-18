Students Delegation Visits NAB Lahore Offices
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organised an educational and informative visit for a delegation of students and faculty from Government Associate College for Women Lahore on Friday.
The delegation, led by senior professors, received a comprehensive briefing from NAB Awareness and Prevention Wing (A&P) officers on NAB's vision, mandate, and overall working. The students’ delegation was also taken on a tour of NAB Lahore's various wings and investigation cells.
NAB Lahore's Awareness and Prevention Wing invited the students’ delegation to brief them on NAB's anti-corruption mandate and overall mechanism to run anti-corruption campaign. The delegation was informed about NAB's efforts to protect society from harmful effects of corruption and corrupt practices in society through corrective measures at school, college, and University levels.
NAB has established Character Building Societies (CBS) in collaboration with the education Sector to instill moral and social values in students. After the briefing, the students took an oath to fulfill their responsibilities as character builders upon returning to their Institution.
Professor Nayab, head of the delegation, praised NAB Lahore's efforts, calling the visit and briefing an encouraging initiative. She acknowledged NAB's efforts against corruption at grass-roots level as effective and expressed her gratitude for the informative session.
The students also appreciated NAB's efforts in eliminating corruption from Country and credited NAB’s role for promoting national development through strong economy.
The visit concluded with presentation of shields to the professors by NAB officers and a group photo session.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police intestify snap checking in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Hassan pays tribute to martyrs on anniversary of Karsaz tragedy2 minutes ago
-
Minister orders district administrations to monitor outsourcing model of sanitation2 minutes ago
-
President stresses mass awareness, collective efforts to reduce mortality rate of breast cancer2 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms support to Palestine, Lebanon people; calls for donations to relief fund2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to discuss revenue collection, administrative issues12 minutes ago
-
DC for creating awareness for prevention of dengue13 minutes ago
-
RCB takes lead in dengue eradication22 minutes ago
-
'Open door' policy at DC office22 minutes ago
-
Arslan pays tribute on 17th anniversary of martyrs of Karsaz tragedy22 minutes ago
-
Education key to country's future: Dr. Musadik32 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bails to Saif, Mashal, Umar Ayub32 minutes ago