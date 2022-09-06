UrduPoint.com

Students' Delegation Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Students' delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

A delegation of the students and women activists for women's rights under the leadership of senior journalist and columnist Salman Abid on Tuesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of the students and women activists for women's rights under the leadership of senior journalist and columnist Salman Abid on Tuesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here.

Chief Operating Officer PSCA DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about working of PSCA.

The delegation was briefed about various functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same. The delegation was comprehensively briefed about Punjab Safe Cities Authority's intelligent traffic management system, artificial intelligence and modern communication system.

They were apprised about 15 Emergency helpline system, operations monitoring and surveillance, criminal Identification and Investigations and Punjab police women safety application.

On the occasion, COO PSCA Kamran Khan said that all possible resources were being used to provide security to the citizens.

Senior journalist Salman Abid expressed his views and said that the women safety app was the best platform for the protection of women. Punjab Police and Safe Cities Authority were doing good work, needed to be highlighted, he added.

A campaign would be conducted in educational institutions regarding the awareness of women safety app, he maintained.

Later, the students also asked questions regarding the working of Safe Cities Project, challenges and improvements in security.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Traffic Same Criminals Women All Best

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs early compl ..

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs early completion of development projects ..

1 minute ago
 Moldova's Sandu Confirms Commitment to Peaceful Tr ..

Moldova's Sandu Confirms Commitment to Peaceful Transnistrian Settlement

1 minute ago
 EU to Notify Russia of Visa Deal's Suspension At L ..

EU to Notify Russia of Visa Deal's Suspension At Least 48 Hours Before It Comes ..

1 minute ago
 Three vaccine doses offer better protection from O ..

Three vaccine doses offer better protection from Omicron, claims study

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants time to PTI for submis ..

Islamabad High Court grants time to PTI for submission of documents

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court announces vacancies of Law Clerks

Supreme Court announces vacancies of Law Clerks

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.