Students' delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of the students and women activists for women's rights under the leadership of senior journalist and columnist Salman Abid on Tuesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here.

Chief Operating Officer PSCA DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about working of PSCA.

The delegation was briefed about various functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same. The delegation was comprehensively briefed about Punjab Safe Cities Authority's intelligent traffic management system, artificial intelligence and modern communication system.

They were apprised about 15 Emergency helpline system, operations monitoring and surveillance, criminal Identification and Investigations and Punjab police women safety application.

On the occasion, COO PSCA Kamran Khan said that all possible resources were being used to provide security to the citizens.

Senior journalist Salman Abid expressed his views and said that the women safety app was the best platform for the protection of women. Punjab Police and Safe Cities Authority were doing good work, needed to be highlighted, he added.

A campaign would be conducted in educational institutions regarding the awareness of women safety app, he maintained.

Later, the students also asked questions regarding the working of Safe Cities Project, challenges and improvements in security.