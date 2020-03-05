UrduPoint.com
Students Delegation Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A students delegation from the Mirpur University of Science and Technology on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, headquarters here on Thursday.

The delegation was comprised of 49 students of Computer Engineering led by four faculty members.

The students were taken to various sections of the project dealing in 15 Operations,Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insigniaCam-surveillance Operations Management Center.

