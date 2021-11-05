Students' delegation visits WSSCM office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of students of Bacha Khan College of Nursing on Friday visited the head office of Water & Sanitation Services Company Mardan ( WSSCM).

During the visit, they were briefed on sanitation, drainage and provision of clean water to the citizens in Mardan city.

Addressing the students, Manager HR & Administration Imran Afridi, Assistant Manager Customer Relations Rahatullah and Assistant Manager Planning and Monitoring Sameera Zeb said that the company is using all its resources to provide the best sanitation services to the citizens of urban Mardan.

They said that the project of making organic fertilizer has been appreciated all over the world.

The citizens of fourteen Union Councils of Mardan city are being provided best facilities at their doorsteps.

The integrated resource recovery center is a modern and economical system which play a vital role in overcoming environmental pollution and reducing burden on dumping sites.

Students and faculty members of Bacha Khan College of Nursing Mardan appreciated the tireless efforts of WSSCM Staff for the improvement of sanitation services provided to the citizen of Mardan since the establishment of WSSCM.

They said that the students of Bacha Khan College of Nursing would take part in community mobilization for awareness regarding cleanliness and water conversation.