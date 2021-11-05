UrduPoint.com

Students' Delegation Visits WSSCM Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Students' delegation visits WSSCM office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of students of Bacha Khan College of Nursing on Friday visited the head office of Water & Sanitation Services Company Mardan ( WSSCM).

During the visit, they were briefed on sanitation, drainage and provision of clean water to the citizens in Mardan city.

Addressing the students, Manager HR & Administration Imran Afridi, Assistant Manager Customer Relations Rahatullah and Assistant Manager Planning and Monitoring Sameera Zeb said that the company is using all its resources to provide the best sanitation services to the citizens of urban Mardan.

They said that the project of making organic fertilizer has been appreciated all over the world.

The citizens of fourteen Union Councils of Mardan city are being provided best facilities at their doorsteps.

The integrated resource recovery center is a modern and economical system which play a vital role in overcoming environmental pollution and reducing burden on dumping sites.

Students and faculty members of Bacha Khan College of Nursing Mardan appreciated the tireless efforts of WSSCM Staff for the improvement of sanitation services provided to the citizen of Mardan since the establishment of WSSCM.

They said that the students of Bacha Khan College of Nursing would take part in community mobilization for awareness regarding cleanliness and water conversation.

Related Topics

World Water Company Visit Mardan Afridi All Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia won the toss, opt to f ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia won the toss, opt to field first

6 minutes ago
 Singapore urged not to hang mentally disabled traf ..

Singapore urged not to hang mentally disabled trafficker

14 minutes ago
 18 candidates interviewed for DG CAA post : Senate ..

18 candidates interviewed for DG CAA post : Senate told

14 minutes ago
 Abeer Rizvi leaves modelling industry

Abeer Rizvi leaves modelling industry

22 minutes ago
 Voice services available in all 7 districts of Ex- ..

Voice services available in all 7 districts of Ex-FATA: Senate told

26 minutes ago
 Price of onions, chicken go down

Price of onions, chicken go down

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.