Students' delegation witness Senate proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A 33-member student delegation, comprising the faculty of the Loralai Degree College, on Monday witnessed the proceedings of the Senate session, held here, to discuss important resolutions and legislative business.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani welcomed the student delegation and apprised the upper house about their arrival at the House.