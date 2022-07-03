Students denied concession, notice to Sonepat varsity VC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Haryana's Higher education Department has issued a show-cause notice to the Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University, Sonepat for violation of the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006, regarding the enrolment of state domicile students and the fee concession admissible to them.

According to Kashmir Media service, as per the notice, the concession was not given to all students. Citing an example, it said in BA/BSc during 2019-22, only 39 out of 62 eligible students were given the rebate. "Even figures were fudged," it said.

The notice asked the VC to explain why the penalty shall not be imposed on the university and why an FIR shall not be lodged for embezzlement? Anand Mohan Sharan, ACS, Higher Education, said, "We have issued the show-cause notice as per the Act.

We are auditing accounts of other private universities too."A spokesperson of Ashoka University said, "We have strictly followed the norms. All admitted students having a domicile of Haryana receive fee concessions from the university as specified in the Haryana Private University Act.

Our university offers financial aid to more than 45 per cent of its students (over 3,500 students have been supported over the years with over Rs 325 crore in scholarships) well beyond the requirements of the Act."