Students Depict Anti-corruption Themes On University Wall

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:35 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The university students from parts of south Punjab here on Thursday developed sketches and colored them on the wall of emerson university to depict anti corruption themes in a wall painting contest.

The contest was organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with a known paint company as part of its anti corruption weeks activities in the run up to international anti corruption day to be ovserved on December 9.

Students from BZU Multan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Institute of southern Punjab, NCBE, Emerson university, home economics college and Khwaja Fareed university Rahimyar Khan participated in the wall painting activity.

DG NAB Multan, Nauman Aslam visited the venue and appreciated the efforts of the students. Talking to media , the DG NAB highlighted the significance of awareness activities being organized in the run up to international anti-corruption day. The activities specifically involved students who would soon join private and public sectors and be ready with the right frame of mind to fight and oppose corruption.

