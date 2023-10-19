Students deprived of higher education due to lack of financial resources

Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that a large number of students in Balochistan, especially female students, are deprived of higher education despite having basic qualifications due to a lack of financial resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that a large number of students in Balochistan, especially female students, are deprived of higher education despite having basic qualifications due to a lack of financial resources.

He said that in this regard, the federal government needs to pay immediate attention and provide a special package. He was talking to Caretaker Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi, who called on him at the Governor House here.

The Governor said problems faced by male and female students were increasing due to the social backwardness and financial problems of Balochistan public sector universities.

He also apprised the education minister of education and other matters and expressed the hope that the minister would not only effectively inform the federal government about the problems but would also play his role in resolving them as soon as possible.

On this occasion, Governor Kakar said that Primary education is fundamental for the development of education, but unfortunately, even today, Balochistan and especially its remote areas do not have the necessary facilities for primary education, and even most of the schools do not have their own boundary walls.

He said that the importance of imparting education to children as well as making them skilled was increasing day by day, and in this regard, the Prime Minister's program for talented young people is very significant. He added that Nutech programs need to be expanded and implemented across the province.

Regarding research, the governor said that it should be broadened as well as connected with objective facts, and full attention should be paid to applied research.

He said that for the first time, we have organized the Vice Chancellors Conference, and now they are preparing a uniform act for all government universities. The dream of bringing Balochistan on par with other provinces in education will come true only with the support of the federal government.

Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan, Hashim Khan Ghalzai, and Director General of the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed, were also present on this occasion.