Students desirous to return China asked to register online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The first batch of Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities, who were stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19, successfully landed in China on June 20, 2022 and joined their institutions after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

According to press release on Friday, the remaining students who want to return to China for resumption of their studies are advised to register their fresh information at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctLsHVvXutwkjfftU1hDc9Gtd9AWOOrl3wINPHfcsy-lTdiw/viewformMoreover, students are advised to fill correct, reliable and accurate information until July 21, 2022. The information will be shared with the Chinese authorities for further procedure and verification of the submitted information.