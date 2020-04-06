UrduPoint.com
Students Disburse Masks, Hand Sanitizers Among People

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:28 PM

Students disburse masks, hand sanitizers among people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Rover Scouts of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) disbursed hand sanitizers and mask among people by 'self help' at old Shujabad road here on Monday.

The students generated the funds themselves to get these masks and sanitizers prepared.

They also created awareness among pedestrians and passersby about the use of ground water judiciously as it emerged in a survey that due to lockdown consumption of the water had increased 80 per cent in Lahore only.

Meanwhile in a message, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali said government was taking all possible measures to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged upon philanthropists to come forward and join hands with government to combat with the virus.

The VC stressed the need of adopting all precautionary measures recommended by health experts in this connection including hand hygiene, use of mask, drinking plenty of water, avoiding shaking hands and embracing one and another.

Rover Scouts Ehtisham, Abdul Haseeb, Junaid Siddiq, Aamar Shakil, Muhammad Zahid and Hamza Bilal disbursed masks and sanitizers among the people.

