Students display impressive projects at MCS-NUST Open House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 09:11 PM

NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) Thursday held its highly anticipated annual Open House where graduating students of Telecommunication and Software Engineering displayed as many as 73 final-year projects before an impressive number of guests from industry, academia and the government

The event provided an ideal platform for strengthening the liaison between industry and academia and enabling students at the threshold of their professional careers to showcase their skills and competencies and explore job opportunities in the competitive market.

The chief guest, CEO of ICT R&D Fund Asim Shehryar Husain, appreciated the quality of the projects on display and their conformity to contemporary technological trends.

He said that the Open House is the culminating point of a student's academic endeavours and speaks of their technical proficiency.

Commandant MCS Brig Omer Khalid said that the Open House is an excellent platform for potential employers and graduate students to come closer and share their mutual interests, skills and experience.

He maintained that industry can benefit from the ideas of students, and mutual cooperation can help find solutions to current and impending scientific and technological problems.

