Students Educated On Heatstroke, Preventive Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A seminar aimed at raising awareness about heatstroke among students was organised under the aegis of Rescue 1122 in Muzaffargarh on Friday.

A large number of students from local colleges and schools participated in the event. Rescuers presented a practical demonstration of how to assist a heatstroke patient, followed by guidance on preventive measures.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Awaid Irshad Bhatti, addressing the gathering, warned that heat wave could become disastrous. He noted that the current temperature had reached up to 41 degrees Celsius, raising serious concerns for public health. He said that heatstroke had claimed many lives in the past and urged people to take necessary precautions to avoid sudden health complications.

District Emergency Officer Obaidullah Khan said that Rescue 1122 was regularly setting up awareness camps in busy public areas to educate people about the dangers of heatstroke.

Dr Mohammad Ashraf, Principal of the Post-graduate College, advised students to carry water bottles when going outside to stay hydrated.

Deputy Director Agriculture Habib-ur-Rehman stated that the impact of heatstroke extended beyond human health, also causing significant damage to crops.

Representatives from various non-governmental organisations also attended the seminar.

