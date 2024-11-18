Students excel in Qirat, Speech and Naat competitions at Sindh Agriculture Uni

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam hosted a celebration of cultural and spiritual excellence by organizing a Qirat, Speech, and Naat competition.

The event, showcasing the vibrant talent of its students, was organized by the Student Talent Engagement Program (STEP) in collaboration with the department of Islamic and Pakistan Studies.

The SAU spokesperson informed that in the Qirat Competition, Shahzaib Ali Akbar clinched the first position, followed by Hammadullah in second and Abdul Samad in third. The speech competition crowned Muhammad Subhan Khokhar as the winner, with Falak Tarique securing second place and Muhammad Faisal taking third.

Meanwhile, in the Naat Competition, Muhammad Hamza secured the top spot, with Manthar Ali and Ali Raza earning second and third positions, respectively.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari lauded STEP and the organizers for their efforts to foster students’ spiritual growth and community engagement.

"Sindh Agriculture University is home to extraordinary talent.

Events like these reflect our dedication to nurturing holistic growth by providing platforms for students to excel in various dimensions.”

He also highlighted the establishment of 11 student societies within the university to encourage active participation in extracurricular activities.

Prof. Dr. Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah emphasized the significance of integrating religious, geographical, social, and humanitarian engagements alongside scientific education. Engr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Focal Person of STEP, expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and distinguished guests for their support, while appreciating the collaborative efforts of faculty members, students, and the media team in ensuring the event's success.

The Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection, Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Imtiaz Nizamani, Prof. Abdul Muneeb Brohi, Dr. Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, Dr. Irfan Shaikh, Dr. Qamar Jogi, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, and Anwar Hussain Khanzada, and a large gathering of faculty members and students attended the event.