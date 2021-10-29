UrduPoint.com

Students Exempted To Submit Affidavit With College Admission Forms: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:23 PM

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified that students seeking admissions in colleges are exempted to submit affidavit with admission allocations According to notification issued by the government here Friday, the students seeking admissions in colleges are exempted to submit affidavits with admission application

Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash said that decision has been taken in light of the directives of CM to facilitate students.

Hr said that the exemption would save precious time and money of students who were seen visiting courts to get stamp papers for preparing affidavits.

He said that students can now submit affidavit written on a simple papers signed by their parents. He said that promotion of education is among topmost priorities and students would be provided all the needed help and assistance.

