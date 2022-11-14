Students exhibit oratorical skills in debate competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Students of various schools and colleges exhibited their extraordinary oratorical skills at the debate competition held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) as a part of the Iqbal week celebrations.

The topic for this competition was "Politics and Religion in sight of Iqbal" which was organized by the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Service among the students of local schools, colleges, and universities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AIOU administration announced the celebration of Iqbal Week to pay tribute to the national poet. Various events have been planned and this competition was one of the series of Iqbal Week events.

Students highlighted all the aspects of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's life, especially the concept of politics and religion according to Iqbal.

The event was presided over by Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed.

Dr. Samina Yasmeen, Dr. Kishwar Sultana, Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid and Dr. Sajjad also attended the event. Faisal Altaf, Student Counsellor hosted and conducted the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tariq Javed said that Iqbal's philosophy is a beacon of light for our future generations.

Addressing the students, he said that you are the spokesmen of the coming generations, and you must make it a habit to read Iqbal to bring discipline into your life. AIOU represents the whole nation, and it is named after Iqbal and the responsibility of promotion and dissemination of his thoughts, ideology, philosophy and message falls on this national university (AIOU), he added.

Other speakers were of the opinion that after listening to the thoughts of the students regarding Allama Iqbal, it seemed that Iqbal's Shaheen are still present in this nation.