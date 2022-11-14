UrduPoint.com

Students Exhibit Oratorical Skills In Debate Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Students exhibit oratorical skills in debate competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Students of various schools and colleges exhibited their extraordinary oratorical skills at the debate competition held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) as a part of the Iqbal week celebrations.

The topic for this competition was "Politics and Religion in sight of Iqbal" which was organized by the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Service among the students of local schools, colleges, and universities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AIOU administration announced the celebration of Iqbal Week to pay tribute to the national poet. Various events have been planned and this competition was one of the series of Iqbal Week events.

Students highlighted all the aspects of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's life, especially the concept of politics and religion according to Iqbal.

The event was presided over by Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed.

Dr. Samina Yasmeen, Dr. Kishwar Sultana, Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid and Dr. Sajjad also attended the event. Faisal Altaf, Student Counsellor hosted and conducted the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tariq Javed said that Iqbal's philosophy is a beacon of light for our future generations.

Addressing the students, he said that you are the spokesmen of the coming generations, and you must make it a habit to read Iqbal to bring discipline into your life. AIOU represents the whole nation, and it is named after Iqbal and the responsibility of promotion and dissemination of his thoughts, ideology, philosophy and message falls on this national university (AIOU), he added.

Other speakers were of the opinion that after listening to the thoughts of the students regarding Allama Iqbal, it seemed that Iqbal's Shaheen are still present in this nation.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Student Allama Iqbal Open University National University Event All

Recent Stories

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at ..

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

3 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.