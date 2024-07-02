Students Explore Valuable Skills At Alhamra Summer Camp
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, is celebrating the remarkable success and enthusiasm
of its summer camp where students not only enjoy their time but also acquire valuable and practical
skills.
The summer camp running successfully has attracted groups of students eager to explore their talents
and refine their potential. Participants engage in various activities, including music, painting, drama, and writing.
A positive response from students and parents is a testament to the camp's nurturing and
educational environment.
Alhamra Executive Director Sarah Rashid expressed her delight at the camp's success, stating, "We are pleased to witness passion and enthusiasm of our young participants.
The skills they acquire at Alhamra will benefit them during the summer and throughout their lives."
Students have demonstrated remarkable achievements, creating impressive art and music and showcasing their talents in calligraphy, drawing, painting and various other art forms. The camp's structured yet enjoyable curriculum ensures that every student discovers their interests and develops skills in a supportive environment.
Parents have expressed appreciation for the well-organized camp activities and the noticeable improvement
in their children's confidence and abilities.
