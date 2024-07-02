Open Menu

Students Explore Valuable Skills At Alhamra Summer Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Students explore valuable skills at Alhamra summer camp

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, is celebrating the remarkable success and enthusiasm

of its summer camp where students not only enjoy their time but also acquire valuable and practical

skills.

The summer camp running successfully has attracted groups of students eager to explore their talents

and refine their potential. Participants engage in various activities, including music, painting, drama, and writing.

A positive response from students and parents is a testament to the camp's nurturing and

educational environment.

Alhamra Executive Director Sarah Rashid expressed her delight at the camp's success, stating, "We are pleased to witness passion and enthusiasm of our young participants.

The skills they acquire at Alhamra will benefit them during the summer and throughout their lives."

Students have demonstrated remarkable achievements, creating impressive art and music and showcasing their talents in calligraphy, drawing, painting and various other art forms. The camp's structured yet enjoyable curriculum ensures that every student discovers their interests and develops skills in a supportive environment.

Parents have expressed appreciation for the well-organized camp activities and the noticeable improvement

in their children's confidence and abilities.

Related Topics

Lahore Music Student Young Rashid From

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

49 minutes ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

1 hour ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

1 hour ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

3 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan