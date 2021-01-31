UrduPoint.com
Students Express Concerns Over Disruption In Learning Process In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Like every year the Kashmir Solidarity Day would observed across the city on February 5 to express solidarity with oppressed brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In this connection, the students of various educational institutions talking to APP voiced their concerns over devastated situation of education sector in occupied valley.

Muzaffar, a student of Karachi University, said the insurgency had already affected the education sector in IIOJK while the closure of institutions for a lengthy break after Modi government annexed the special status of Kashmir in August 2019, disrupted the learning process of millions of students.

Another student of a private varsity said that students were the future of any nation, and the cruel government of Modi halted the process of education and studies clearly indicated he intended to also destroy the future of Kashmiri people.

He said that this loss of learning process would also impact students' future prospects in regard to jobs and income. The extent of damage could be detrimental to the future of a whole generation.

Shabana, first year student said the international community and UNESCO particularly should intervene for at least ensuring provision of quality education and free from fear environment for students of the valley.

A BBA student Ali Hassan articulated that the pupils in Kashmir not only have witnessed closure of their institutions but have also been the victim of violence and illegal detentions at number of occasions for protesting and demanding their legal rights as reported by media. The education in such an environment was actually not learning, he opined.

Ali Hassan said the global powers must influence Indian government to resolve Kashmir issue particularly to stop Indian aggression against students.

