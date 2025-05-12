Students express love,solidarity with Pak forces

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Students of Government Municipal Corporation Girls High school Satellite

Town Sargodha expressed solidarity with Pak armed forces and chanted slogans

of "Long Live Pakistan Army" during a ceremony held here on Monday.

The students were also carrying placards expressing their unwavering support and admiration

for the armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, headmistress Mehnaz Gilani praised the bravery of soldiers

, stating that: "The entire nation salutes the courageous soldiers of our military."