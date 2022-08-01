UrduPoint.com

Students Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :A large number of students on Monday held a rally in Sukkur to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who are continuously suffering at the hands of India armed forces.

The rally was organized by the Y2K school with the collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) and held under the supervision of Principal Farmina Qasim and IGHDS Coordinator Moona Bhutto.

School children participated in the rally and marched from the Jillani Road to Sukkur Press club. Wearing black armbands, they carried placards denouncing India and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, at the same time criticizing the United Nations (UN) for failing to give the people of Kashmir their due rights.

Speakers at the rally said that India had been committing human rights abuses in IIOJK for years while the international community remained silent, including those nations which claimed to be torch-bearers of justice. India had flouted international laws and UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue, they said.

Farmina urged the international community to cut off all kinds of ties with India to force it to end brutalities in the valley.

Moona Bhutto expressed the support of Pakistani nation with Kashmiri brothers, andurged the international community to pressurize India to stop the genocide of Kashmiri people.

