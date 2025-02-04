Open Menu

Students Express Solidarity With People Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Students express solidarity with people of Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In connection to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', students of a private school organized an event to express solidarity with people of Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

According to the details, a speech competition was held among the students in which students from different age groups participated.

They condemned the atrocities committed by Indian forces in IIOK.

The students also called the United Nations Organization to fulfill its commitment of implementing UN Resolutions on Kashmir, being its unfinished agenda.

During the event young students clad in traditional Kashmiri dresses presented tableaus depicting the situation in IIOK. Some students also sang Kashmiri songs.

Recent Stories

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

2 minutes ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

32 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..

3 hours ago
 Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

4 hours ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

4 hours ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan