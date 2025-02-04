Students express solidarity with people of Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In connection to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', students of a private school organized an event to express solidarity with people of Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

According to the details, a speech competition was held among the students in which students from different age groups participated.

They condemned the atrocities committed by Indian forces in IIOK.

The students also called the United Nations Organization to fulfill its commitment of implementing UN Resolutions on Kashmir, being its unfinished agenda.

During the event young students clad in traditional Kashmiri dresses presented tableaus depicting the situation in IIOK. Some students also sang Kashmiri songs.