Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Students of the Shaheed Zuilfqar Ali Bhutto Campus of Mehran University of Engineer and Technology (MUET), Khairpur, on Monday staged 'Yakjehti Kashmir Rally" to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

The participants of the rally which started from Campus College were holding banners and placards inscribed condemnation slogans against Indian atrocities.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the speakers while strongly condemning the atrocities of India in Kashmir, said that repression through deployment of 0.8 million army could not suppressed the spirit of the independence of Kashmiris.

The speakers demanded of international community to play their due role to end Indian atrocities in IIoJK.