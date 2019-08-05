UrduPoint.com
Students Expresses Solidity With Kashmiris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:41 PM

A large number of students on Monday marched in Sukkur to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir who are suffering at the hands of India armed forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of students on Monday marched in Sukkur to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir who are suffering at the hands of India armed forces.

The rally organised by the Association of Private school Institutions (APSI) Sindh.

A large number of students from various schools participated in the rally and marched from the Minara road, Bander road, Barrage road, Airport road to Sukkur Press club.

The students protested against the India's use of cluster munitions on civilian population living close to the Line of Control.

They held up placards denouncing India and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris. The rallies were held under the supervision of APSI Chairman Bashir Ahmed Channa and Vice President Ms Rubina Keyani.

Addressing the protesters, Bashir Ahmed said that India had been committing human rights abuses in Kashmir for years while the international community remains silent, including those nations who claim to be torch-bearers of justice.

Ms Keyani said the use of cluster bombs by India should be a matter of serious concern for the world community. This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention & International Laws.

She urged the international community to cut off all kinds of ties with India to force it to end brutalities in the disputed territory.

Secretary General APSI, Ms Shabana Khaskheli expressed the support of Pakistanis with Kashmiri brothers and said that they would fight for the freedom of occupied Kashmir until the last drop of their blood.

She urged the international community to pressurize India to stop its atrocities in occupied land.

